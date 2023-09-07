Testimi gjenetik për kthimin anomal pulmonar venoz: Gjetjet dhe rekomandimet kryesore

This article discusses the findings of a study on the use of genetic testing in individuals with anomalous pulmonary venous return (APVR), a condition that often occurs in conjunction with other congenital heart defects or extra-cardiac anomalies. The study aimed to determine the diagnostic yield of clinical exome sequencing (ES) in individuals with non-isolated APVR and to identify novel genes associated with APVR.

The researchers analyzed molecular data from 49 individuals and found that clinical ES yielded a diagnostic efficacy rate of 16.3%, with 8 individuals receiving a definitive or probable diagnosis. They also analyzed data from 62 individuals with APVR from three databases and identified three genes—EFTUD2, NAA15, and NKX2-1—that may be associated with APVR based on evidence from case reports, mouse models, and a machine learning algorithm.

In addition to identifying novel genes, the study also found evidence that three recurrent copy number variants contribute to the development of APVR. These include proximal 1q21.1 microdeletions involving RBM8A and PDZK1, recurrent BP1-BP2 15q11.2 deletions, and central 22q11.2 deletions involving CRKL.

Based on their findings, the researchers recommend that individuals with non-isolated APVR for whom a genetic etiology has not been identified should consider clinical ES and chromosomal microarray analysis or genome sequencing. However, they also suggest that genetic testing to identify an independent genetic etiology of APVR is not necessary in individuals with EFTUD2-, NAA15-, and NKX2-1-related disorders.

Burimet:

– Definition of Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return (APVR): A condition characterized by the abnormal connection of pulmonary veins. It often occurs in conjunction with other congenital heart defects or extra-cardiac anomalies.

– Definition of Clinical Exome Sequencing (ES): A genetic test that analyzes the protein-coding regions of the genome to identify variants that may be causing a genetic disorder.

– Definition of Genetic Etiology: The cause or origin of a genetic disorder.

– Definition of Copy Number Variant (CNV): A type of genetic variation that involves changes in the number of copies of a particular segment of DNA.

– Definition of Chromosomal Microarray Analysis: A genetic test that detects gains or losses of small segments of DNA throughout the genome.

– Definition of Genome Sequencing: A comprehensive genetic test that analyzes an individual’s entire genome to identify variations and potential disease-causing genetic alterations.