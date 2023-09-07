Jeta e qytetit

Aksionet e Apple bien pasi Kina kufizon përdorimin e iPhone në punë

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Shares of Apple have dropped over 3% in the past two days following reports that Beijing has instructed employees at certain central government agencies to stop using Apple mobile devices at work. This move by China highlights the growing tensions between the two nations and serves as a reminder that even a company as influential and far-reaching as Apple is not immune to the repercussions.

The news has also affected Apple supplier Qualcomm, which experienced a significant decline of nearly 7%. Qualcomm is one of the U.S. companies with a strong presence in China, making it particularly vulnerable to any escalations in the trade dispute between the two countries.

While this development may cause concern, some analysts believe it presents an opportunity for investors. Apple is a dominant company with a highly regarded product and a strong ecosystem to support it. This setback could potentially be a chance for investors to buy Apple shares at a lower price.

China’s decision to restrict the use of iPhones at work reflects the strained relationship between the country and the tech giant. Apple has faced challenges in China, including regulatory hurdles and increasing competition from domestic smartphone manufacturers. This recent move further underscores the complex dynamics at play for multinational companies operating in the Chinese market.

It is important to note that China remains a crucial market for Apple, accounting for a significant portion of its revenue. Any restrictions placed on the use of Apple devices by the Chinese government could have a significant impact on the company’s bottom line.

Despite this setback, Apple’s strong brand reputation and loyal customer base position it well for continued success. The company’s innovative products and ecosystem have allowed it to thrive in various markets worldwide.

