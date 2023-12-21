Yjet e sapozbuluar hedhin dritë mbi paraardhësit e Supernovës

A recent study has uncovered a population of stars in nearby dwarf galaxies that are believed to be the long-sought progenitors of a specific type of stellar death known as a supernova. According to previous theories, for every three massive stars, one would go through a process where it would lose its outer hydrogen layers over hundreds or even thousands of years, exposing its hot helium core. These stars, when they eventually die in explosive supernovas, leave behind hydrogen-poor environments that are distinct from other types of supernova events. However, until now, these stars had never been observed, leading researchers to refer to this as a “big, glaring hole” in our understanding.

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team led by Maria Drout of the University of Toronto has identified 25 stars in the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two of the Milky Way’s closest galactic neighbors, which appear to have been stripped of their hydrogen envelopes. These stars, ranging from two to eight times more massive than our sun, are part of binary systems where they are gravitationally bound to another star. Scientists believe that the companion stars are responsible for removing the hydrogen envelopes of these detected stars.

Furthermore, the study revealed that some of these stars are accompanied by neutron stars, ultra-dense remnants of once-massive stars. This suggests that the detected system is just one step away from becoming a double neutron star system, which would eventually merge.

The research team utilized data from the Swift Ultraviolet Optical Telescope to analyze the brightness of millions of stars, and then narrowed down the candidates using the Magellan telescopes at Carnegie’s Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. While only 25 stars have been found so far, the researchers believe that there are many more waiting to be discovered. The challenge lies in finding new methods for identifying these hydrogen-stripped stars.

The findings of this study open up new possibilities for understanding the mechanisms behind supernovas, gravitational waves, and the light emitted by distant galaxies. The research has been published in the journal Science, and the scientists involved are confident that further investigations will unveil additional members of this missing stellar population.