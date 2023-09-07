Apple Invests Millions in AI: A New Player in the Game

Jeta e qytetit

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
Since the beginning of the year, there has been a lot of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI), with tech giants like Google and Microsoft racing to develop AI-powered tools and chatbots. However, one notable player that has remained relatively quiet in the AI space is Apple. But recent reports suggest that Apple is now investing millions of dollars in AI and is gearing up to introduce various AI tools in the future.

According to a report by The Verge, Apple is investing substantial funds each day in AI and has dedicated teams working on different AI models. One such team is called “Foundational Models,” which focuses on conversational AI and is led by Apple’s head of AI, John Giannandrea. Former engineers from Google are also part of this team. Additionally, Apple has other teams working on projects such as image generation models, multimodal AI, and chatbots for customer interaction and automating tasks with Siri.

Insiders have revealed that Apple’s most advanced language model, Ajax GPT, has been trained on over 200 billion parameters and is even more powerful than OpenAI’s LLM GPT-3.5, which served as the foundation for the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Apple was aggressively hiring for roles in generative AI, further hinting at the company’s interest and future plans in this area.

During a visit to India to inaugurate the first Apple Store in the country, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his enthusiasm for AI, highlighting its importance in Apple products such as the Apple Watch’s ECG and fall detection features. Cook emphasized that Apple would continue to be at the forefront of AI development.

In conclusion, Apple’s recent investments in AI and the development of various AI models and tools indicate the company’s commitment to leveraging the power of AI in its products and services. As competition heats up in the AI race, Apple is now making its presence felt as a significant player in this space.

By Mamfo Breshia

