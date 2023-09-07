Apple vazhdon zhvillimin e syzeve inteligjente krahas Vision Pro

Apple’s recent unveiling of the Vision Pro headset has sparked speculation about the company’s plans for augmented reality (AR) glasses. However, a September 5 filing with the US Patent Office suggests that Apple is also continuing work on a more standard set of smart glasses.

According to the filing, these smart glasses would have a digital crown on one of the stems and function as a heads-up display, showing notifications, controlling music playback, and projecting images and information onto the lenses. Apple refers to this device as a “head-mounted display/smart glasses (HMD).”

While Apple’s Vision Pro is a standalone headset and self-proclaimed “spatial computer,” the patent filing indicates that the company is exploring a different form factor that could be more akin to traditional glasses. It is not uncommon for Apple to offer multiple products within a product category, as seen with Meta’s Meta Quest VR headset and Ray-Ban Stories AR glasses.

The filing also suggests that Apple could tap into the power of the iPhone for these smart glasses, leveraging the device as a companion accessory and drawing from its experience with the Apple Watch as a second-screen device.

While it’s important to note that not all patent filings translate into real-world products, the timing of this filing, just three months after the announcement of the Vision Pro, is intriguing. The patent’s drawings and descriptions have a more concrete quality, indicating that Apple’s work on these smart glasses is advancing.

In light of this filing, it is plausible to expect that Apple will eventually have a range of products in the AR/VR space, with AR glasses serving as an iPhone accessory on the low-end and the Vision Pro headset as the high-end offering. Apple’s long-term roadmap may even aim to merge the two product lines in the future.

