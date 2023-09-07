Aksionet e Apple bien pasi Kina thuhet se ndalon zyrtarët të përdorin pajisje të markave të huaja

Apple stocks experienced a significant drop after reports emerged that China has banned officials at central government agencies from using or bringing iPhones and other foreign-branded devices into the office. The instructions were reportedly given in workplace chat groups or meetings, although the extent of distribution remains unclear.

The news had a negative impact on Wall Street stock indexes, with Apple shares falling by 3.6%. This move indicates that Beijing is not sparing any US company in its efforts to reduce reliance on American technologies, according to analysts. Even Apple, with its extensive manufacturing presence in China, could not avoid the consequences. Analysts suggest that this development should encourage companies to diversify their supply chains and customer concentrations in order to reduce dependence on China.

This ban raises concerns for foreign companies operating in China as tensions between the US and China continue to escalate. It comes just before an upcoming Apple event, which analysts predict will involve the launch of a new line of iPhones.

While the report did not mention other phone-makers affected by the ban, it mirrors similar actions taken by the US against Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei Technologies and short video platform TikTok. The Chinese government has been striving to reduce reliance on foreign technologies for over a decade, promoting the use of local software and domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Although Apple has not yet commented on the issue, analysts do not expect an immediate impact on the company’s earnings due to the popularity of the iPhone in China. However, the ban highlights the challenges and risks associated with doing business in China, which US companies have been expressing to officials like US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.

Burimet:

-The Wall Street Journal

- Reuters