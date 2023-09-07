Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Save $1,500 on a loaded MacBook Pro

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
Save $1,500 on a loaded MacBook Pro

AppleInsider readers can take advantage of an exclusive offer this week at B&H Photo, where the loaded M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage is discounted to $2,799. This Space Gray model features Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Max chip with a 32-core GPU, making it a powerful choice for videographers, business professionals, and students.

Originally priced at $4,299, the $1,500 discount is only available through AppleInsider using the provided activation link. Free 2-day shipping within the contiguous U.S. is included, and Payboo cardholders can save on sales tax in qualifying states or take advantage of special financing options.

This special offer marks the lowest price ever recorded for the high-end model in the AppleInsider M1 MacBook Pro 16-inch Price Guide. For those interested in a more affordable option, the standard M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for $1,699 ($300 off) until September 7.

In addition to these MacBook Pro deals, Apple resellers are also offering discounts on software and accessories that can complement your setup. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and take advantage of the lowest prices available this week.

Burimet:
– AppleInsider.com

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Google Calendar Tani fsheh detyrat e përfunduara sipas parazgjedhjes

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Teknologji

Nanoprecise prezanton sensorin e parë të mirëmbajtjes parashikuese të korrjes së energjisë së dritës në botë

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologji

MagLight: Një aksesor i telefonit inteligjent që ndryshon lojën për entuziastët e fotografisë

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Google Calendar Tani fsheh detyrat e përfunduara sipas parazgjedhjes

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Nanoprecise prezanton sensorin e parë të mirëmbajtjes parashikuese të korrjes së energjisë së dritës në botë

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Brian May, astrofizikan dhe kitarist i Mbretëreshës, ndihmon NASA-n në hartimin e asteroidit Bennu

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologji

MagLight: Një aksesor i telefonit inteligjent që ndryshon lojën për entuziastët e fotografisë

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments