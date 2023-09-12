Prezantimi i iPhone 15: Ndryshimet dhe përmirësimet

Apple’s iPhone launch events always generate a lot of buzz and excitement, and the recent unveiling of the iPhone 15 was no exception. The iPhone remains a crucial part of Apple’s business, accounting for a significant portion of the company’s revenue each year. With this latest release, Apple aims to deliver a device that incorporates all the technological advancements and innovations they have developed since the original iPhone in 2007.

One notable change with the iPhone 15 is the transition from Apple’s proprietary Lightning charging connector to the universally accepted USB-C port. This change was necessitated by a ruling from the European Union. As a result, users will be able to use the same cable to charge their iPhones as well as other devices like headphones and speakers.

On the design front, Apple has introduced a range of new colors for the iPhone 15, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. The Pro models of the iPhone 15 feature a titanium outer construction, making them both lighter and more durable. The screen edges have also been reduced, allowing for larger display sizes.

One of the notable features of the iPhone 15 Pro models is the replacement of the mute switch with a programmable action button. Users can customize this button to perform various functions, such as muting/unmuting, launching apps, or starting voice memos.

In terms of camera advancements, Apple has equipped the entry-level iPhone 15 models with the same camera technology found in the previous iPhone 14 Pro range. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera that captures greater detail and improves focus. Computational photography ensures that users can capture high-quality images even without the Pro model.

The iPhone 15 Pro models also boast improved camera features, with options like new preset focal lengths, advanced zoom capabilities, improved image stabilization, and enhanced low-light photography. Additionally, both Pro models are compatible with capturing “Spacial Videos”, a 3D video format supported by the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pro, and other models offer a range of features and upgrades that cater to different user needs and preferences. Apple aims to provide a device that is not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing and user-friendly.

