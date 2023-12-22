Apollo 8 Crew’s Christmas Dinner Revolutionizes Space Food

The Apollo 8 mission in 1968 marked a significant turning point in the history of space food. The three-man crew, Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Bill Anders, were pleasantly surprised to find a specially packed Christmas dinner in their food locker. This home-cooked meal, wrapped in foil and adorned with red and green ribbons, greatly improved their morale and appetite. It became a breakthrough in space food innovation.

Leading up to the Apollo 8 mission, there were numerous complaints about the food provided by NASA. Astronaut Jim McDivitt even wrote a note to the food lab expressing his concerns about the menu and his fear of starving to death. The food lacked flavor, aroma, appearance, texture, and taste, leaving crews with little interest in eating.

Apollo 8 commander Frank Borman shared the crew’s dissatisfaction with the food. However, their Christmas dinner, consisting of turkey and gravy, was a game-changer. The packaging allowed them to see and smell the food, and the texture and flavor remained unchanged. They could eat it with a spoon, mimicking the way people eat on Earth. This new presentation and serving method significantly improved the astronauts’ inflight feeding experience.

The Christmas dinner served as a morale booster for the crew during their mission. It demonstrated the psychological importance of being able to enjoy the sensory aspects of food, such as its smell and appearance. Seeing appetizing food triggered hunger and encouraged consumption. The crew realized the importance of having similar eating experiences in space as they did on Earth.

This meal brought about significant advancements in space food technology. The wetpack, which contained turkey and gravy that retained its natural water content, was a departure from the highly processed freeze-dried foods and compressed cubes that the Apollo crews had been consuming. The new packaging and method of serving food revolutionized space eating.

The success of the Apollo 8 Christmas dinner paved the way for further improvements to space food. NASA introduced more wetpacks for subsequent missions, and astronauts began experimenting with eating other foods using utensils. These small changes made a huge difference to the crews, providing them with a more enjoyable and fulfilling dining experience in orbit and on the Moon.

In conclusion, the Apollo 8 crew’s Christmas dinner not only uplifted their spirits but also revolutionized space food. It highlighted the importance of presentation, served as a morale booster, and paved the way for more appetizing meals in space.