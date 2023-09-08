Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Chromecast i ri me Google TV pritet të dalë së shpejti

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 8, 2023
Chromecast i ri me Google TV pritet të dalë së shpejti

Google may be gearing up for the release of a new Chromecast with Google TV. According to reports from 9to5Google, a higher-end model with improved speeds is expected to hit the market in the near future. Earlier this year, a new Chromecast was discovered in the Google Home app, suggesting that an upgrade was in the works.

In the latest development, 9to5Google has spotted a new Chromecast with Google TV remote in the Android 14 Beta. While the remote maintains a familiar design, it features a new layout. A video showcasing the new remote can be found on the 9to5Google website.

Furthermore, Walmart has recently launched its own affordable Google TV dongle, the Google TV Onn dongle, priced at just $19.88. Despite its low cost, this device offers impressive features, including 4K resolution and decent processing power. Although it may not be as powerful as the $50 Chromecast with Google TV 4K, the Walmart dongle presents a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.

Notably, Walmart is also rumored to be working on another Google TV device. An FCC filing unveiled plans for a Google TV streaming stick that is expected to provide HD video and could potentially retail for around $15. This move aligns with Google’s efforts to strengthen its position in the Google TV market.

As for a potential release date, it is speculated that Google may unveil the new Pixel 8 smartphone in the coming months, providing an ideal opportunity to introduce the new Chromecast as well. Keep an eye out for updates on this exciting development.

Burimet:

9to5Google

Zatz nuk është qesharake

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Të gjithë përdoruesve të Apple u kërkohet të përditësojnë pajisjet menjëherë

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Meta zgjeron kërkimin e fjalëve kyçe në temat

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Zopa mbledh 75 milion £ në financim për të përshpejtuar rritjen dhe për t'u bërë banka më e mirë e Britanisë

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Të gjithë përdoruesve të Apple u kërkohet të përditësojnë pajisjet menjëherë

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Meta zgjeron kërkimin e fjalëve kyçe në temat

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Zopa mbledh 75 milion £ në financim për të përshpejtuar rritjen dhe për t'u bërë banka më e mirë e Britanisë

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Google do të lançojë Pixel Watch 2 më 4 tetor

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments