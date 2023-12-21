Privateer synon të zvogëlojë rrëmujën në hapësirë ​​dhe të nxisë bashkëpunimin me Modulin Pono

Privateer, a space start-up co-founded by Steve Wozniak, is set to conduct orbital tests of its innovative ride-sharing orbital module, Pono. The module, launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, aims to address the issue of increasing satellite clutter around Earth and promote collaboration among space users.

Privateer’s chief scientist and space sustainability researcher, Moriba Jah, emphasized the need to minimize single-use satellites and transition towards a circular economy in space. Drawing inspiration from the concept of ride-sharing, Jah envisions a future where satellite-sharing becomes the preferred choice for space data researchers. This approach would allow multiple users to benefit from a common asset without the need to individually launch satellites.

With the launch of Pono as part of a mission operated by Italian start-up D-Orbit, Privateer demonstrates its commitment to practicing what it preaches. All future Pono missions will be carried out in collaboration with other satellite operators to reduce the number of new objects in space.

The issue of orbital debris and the growing number of operational satellites is a concern shared by many space sustainability experts. With over 6,800 operational satellites and thousands of pieces of space debris orbiting the planet, collisions may soon become a common occurrence if proper measures are not taken. Mega-constellations like Starlink and Project Kuiper are expected to further exacerbate this problem.

In addition to facilitating satellite sharing, Pono serves another purpose in enhancing orbital operations sustainability. The module collects data about orbital traffic, which Privateer plans to use to develop an interactive application called Wayfinder. This application aims to provide a comprehensive view of space, similar to Google Maps, by integrating data from the future Pono constellation and other sources.

Privateer envisions an entire constellation of Ponos, with plans to launch a second module in 2024. Equipped with a powerful edge computer capable of running complex AI and machine learning algorithms, Pono is expected to find applications in the Earth-observation market. It will provide users with the ability to process images in orbit, reducing the need to transmit large datasets back to Earth.

Furthermore, Pono’s on-board computers are being developed to evaluate the risk of orbital collisions and autonomously perform avoidance maneuvers. Privateer plans to offer the commercial model of Pono to interested satellite operators, providing improved tracking, taskability, and conjunction avoidance, along with seamless data delivery to new markets.

By focusing on reducing space clutter and fostering collaboration, Privateer’s Pono module represents an innovative step towards a more sustainable and resource-conscious approach to space exploration and satellite deployment.