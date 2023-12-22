New Insights into the Origins of Organic Compounds in Space

Summary: Recent research suggests that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), organic compounds found in asteroids and meteorites, may have formed in cold interstellar clouds before the existence of our Solar System. By analyzing PAH samples from the asteroid Ryugu and the Murchison meteorite using laboratory isotopic analysis, scientists discovered the presence of different characteristics in select PAH molecules. Smaller PAHs were likely formed in cold outer space, while larger ones probably originated in warmer environments, such as near a star or within celestial bodies. These findings shed light on the conditions and environments in which organic compounds are created, providing valuable insights into the chemistry and history of asteroids and meteorites.

“Understanding the isotopic composition of PAHs helps unravel the conditions and environments in which these molecules were created, offering insights into the history and chemistry of celestial bodies like asteroids and meteorites,” explained Professor Kliti Grice, a researcher from Curtin University. To gain further knowledge, the team conducted controlled burn experiments on Australian plants, comparing them isotopically to PAHs extracted from fragments of Ryugu and the Murchison meteorite. The analysis of the bonds between light and heavy carbon isotopes in PAHs enabled scientists to determine the temperature at which these compounds were formed.

Dr. Alex Holman, also from Curtin University, emphasized the significance of the research, stating, “This research gives us valuable insights into how organic compounds form beyond Earth and where they come from in space.” The use of advanced technologies and innovative experiments contributed to the discovery that select PAHs on asteroids can indeed be formed in cold interstellar space.

Published in the journal Science, these findings open up new possibilities for understanding the origins of organic compounds and their prevalence in space. By investigating the composition and formation of PAHs, scientists continue to deepen their understanding of celestial bodies and their chemical evolution.