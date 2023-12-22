Organic Compounds Found in Space: Challenging Previous Assumptions

A recent analysis of organic compounds extracted from the Ryugu asteroid and Murchison meteorite has shed light on the formation of certain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Contrary to previous beliefs, these PAHs are likely to have originated in the cold regions of space between stars rather than in hot areas near stars. This breakthrough discovery has opened up new possibilities for studying the potential for life beyond Earth and the chemistry of celestial objects.

Scientists from Curtin University’s WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC), the only Australian members of the international research team, conducted controlled burnings of plants to produce PAHs. By comparing the isotopic composition of the PAHs from the burned plants to those found in fragments of the Ryugu asteroid and the Murchison meteorite, the researchers were able to determine the temperature at which the PAHs were formed.

Professor Kliti Grice, director of WA-OIGC, explained, “The bonds between light and heavy carbon isotopes in the PAHs were analyzed to reveal the temperature at which they were formed. Select PAHs from Ryugu and Murchison showed different characteristics: the smaller PAHs were likely formed in cold outer space, while the larger ones probably originated in warmer environments, such as near a star or inside a celestial body.”

Dr. Alex Holman, co-author of the study, highlighted the significance of understanding the isotopic composition of PAHs. This knowledge offers insights into the conditions and environments in which these molecules were created, providing valuable information about the history and chemistry of celestial bodies like asteroids and meteorites. Dr. Holman emphasized, “This research gives us valuable insights into how organic compounds form beyond Earth and where they come from in space. Using high-tech methods and creative experiments, we have shown that select PAHs on asteroids can be formed in cold space.”

This groundbreaking research, titled “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in samples of Ryugu formed in the interstellar medium,” will be published in the journal Science, underscoring its significance in advancing our understanding of organic compounds in space. The findings challenge previous assumptions and pave the way for further exploration of the chemistry and potential for life beyond our planet.