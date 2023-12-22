Përbërjet organike të formuara në hapësirën e ftohtë dhe jo pranë yjeve, zbulon studimi

A recent analysis of organic compounds extracted from the Ryugu asteroid and the Murchison meteorite has challenged previous assumptions about their formation. Scientists from Curtin’s WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC) conducted controlled burnings of plants to create polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are common on Earth and also found in celestial bodies.

Contrary to previous beliefs that PAHs are primarily formed in hot regions near stars, the study found that certain PAHs likely originated in the cold areas of space between stars. By comparing the isotopic compositions of PAHs derived from the controlled burn experiments with those obtained from Ryugu fragments and the Murchison meteorite, researchers were able to determine the temperatures at which these compounds were formed.

The results showed that smaller PAHs were likely created in cold outer space, while larger ones probably formed in warmer environments, such as near a star or inside a celestial body. This discovery opens up new possibilities for exploring life beyond Earth and investigating the chemistry of celestial objects.

Dr. Alex Holman, co-author of the study, emphasized the significance of understanding the isotopic composition of PAHs in unraveling the conditions and environments in which these molecules were synthesized. This knowledge provides valuable insights into the origins of organic compounds in space and sheds light on the history and chemistry of asteroids and meteorites.

By employing advanced techniques and innovative experiments, the researchers demonstrated that select PAHs on asteroids can indeed be formed in cold space. This breakthrough research will be published in the journal Science and contributes to our understanding of the formation and distribution of organic compounds in the universe.

Read the full research paper, titled “Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in samples of Ryugu formed in the interstellar medium,” for a comprehensive exploration of the findings and their implications.