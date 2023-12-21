Ndikimi i lashtë kozmik mund të ketë shtruar rrugën për jetën në Tokë

Summary: A catastrophic cosmic impact, known as S2, that occurred 3.26 billion years ago may have set the stage for life on Earth, according to scientists. While this impact event would have been devastating for any existing life at the time, it presented opportunities for the development of life in the long run. The impact vaporized the top layers of ocean water and launched molten rock into the sky, causing a massive tsunami. However, these destructive consequences also led to favorable conditions for life to thrive. The tsunami mixed up the water column and brought crucial nutrients like iron to shallower water, while water flowing back from land carried additional nutrients into the ocean.

A new perspective on the aftermath of the S2 impact suggests that single-celled organisms, by their simple nature and ability to reproduce in large numbers, may have played a vital role in the survival and distribution of key molecules throughout the biosphere. Simone Marchi from the Southwest Research Institute emphasizes the resilience of single-celled organisms, which could have helped not only in surviving such apocalyptic events but also in spreading essential molecules after being stirred up by the impact.

Understanding the origins of life on Earth holds significant implications for the search for extraterrestrial life. Advanced instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope offer the potential to detect life beyond our planet. By comprehending how life emerged on Earth, scientists gain valuable insights to guide their search for life in the vast expanse of the universe. The knowledge of the conditions and mechanisms that led to life on our own planet will aid in determining where to focus the telescope’s gaze, increasing the chances of finding alien life forms.