Goffin’s Cockatoos: The Clever Parrots Who Love to Dunk Their Food

Goffin’s cockatoos, known for their impressive problem-solving skills, are proving to be even more intelligent and inventive than previously thought. Researchers at the Goffin Lab in Vienna recently made a fascinating discovery about these white parrots: they enjoy dunking their food. This behavior, more commonly associated with biscotti-loving humans, was observed in a study published in the journal Biology Letters.

The researchers at the Goffin Lab stumbled upon this unique behavior by chance. During lunchtime, they noticed one of their affectionate male birds named Pipin, appropriately nicknamed “the gentleman of the group,” dipping his food into a water tub typically used for drinking and bathing. Two other birds, Kiwi and Muki, displayed the same behavior.

To study the behavior more systematically, the researchers observed the birds’ lunchtime routines for 12 days. Out of the 18 birds observed, seven of them engaged in food-dunking at least once. However, Pipin, Kiwi, and Muki were the champions of this culinary innovation, dunking their food on numerous occasions.

Interestingly, the cockatoos displayed selectivity in their dunking habits. They preferred to dunk rusk, a hard and dry toast, rather than other food items. Seeds were never dunked, and fruits like bananas or coconut chips were only occasionally submerged in water.

What stood out was the level of control and patience exhibited by the birds. Some would quickly dip the rusk, while others would let it soak for as long as 30 seconds, creating a soggy bottom. This impulse control is quite remarkable for creatures that are known to have a hearty appetite.

The discovery of this food-dunking behavior adds to the already impressive repertoire of Goffin’s cockatoos. These parrots have demonstrated their ability to use and manipulate objects, such as opening locked puzzle boxes and crafting tools to reach out-of-reach food.

As researchers continue to delve into the intelligence and problem-solving abilities of these clever parrots, who knows what other fascinating behaviors they will uncover? Perhaps the next discovery will involve a parrot enjoying a cup of tea with their dunked rusk.