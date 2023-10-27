Zbulimi i teknologjisë së lashtë të drurit: Një perspektivë e re mbi zgjuarsinë njerëzore

Archaeologists at the University of Liverpool have uncovered groundbreaking evidence that challenges the perception of our ancient ancestors as primitive beings. Led by Larry Barham, the team made a remarkable discovery at the Kalambo Falls site in Zambia. Excavations revealed a wooden structure, along with various tools, dating back an astonishing 476,000 years.

The findings provide concrete proof of the earliest known use of wood technology, emphasizing the sophisticated capabilities of early hominins. The structure, crafted with precision and skill, highlights their ability to source, shape, and utilize wood as a versatile material. While the exact species responsible remains uncertain, Homo heidelbergensis or a similar species like Homo naledi are potential candidates.

These findings have far-reaching implications for our understanding of sustainability in the Early Stone Age, shedding new light on the resourcefulness of our ancient ancestors. Wood, which is scarce in preservation, only surviving in extremely dry or wet conditions, challenges the prevailing bias towards stone tools during this period.

The intentional use of wood as a technology brings to the forefront questions about human progress and our relationship with the environment. Traditionally, early hominins were considered less advanced, with technology and culture evolving over time. However, the Kalambo Falls discovery challenges this linear perspective, showcasing the design, technology, and creativity evident in the construction.

Wood, in many ways, surpasses modern construction materials with its sustainability and low environmental impact. By embracing “backward technologies,” we can contribute to a greener future. While there are risks associated with wood, such as fire and decay, appropriating this material in suitable situations aligns with responsible decision-making for the planet.

This groundbreaking evidence not only redefines our understanding of the Early Stone Age but also prompts us to reconsider our perception of our ancient relatives. They were not savages wielding rudimentary tools but rather innovators and caretakers of their surroundings.

