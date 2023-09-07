Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Apollo, Papagalli Gri Afrikan: Një Qasje Dijetare ndaj Stërvitjes

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 7, 2023
Apollo, Papagalli Gri Afrikan: Një Qasje Dijetare ndaj Stërvitjes

Apollo, a three-year-old African Grey parrot, has captured the hearts of many with his impressive learning abilities and charming voice. Living in St Petersburg, Florida with his homeschooling humans, Dalton Mason and Victoria Lacey, Apollo’s progress is frequently shared through videos on social media, showcasing his knowledge of colors, shapes, materials, and more.

Mason and Lacey are dedicated to Apollo’s education and consider it a serious and scholarly passion. They follow the “model/rival” program of training, originally developed by German ethologist Dietmar Todt and popularized by Dr. Irene Pepperberg through her work with her African Grey parrot, Alex. Occasionally, they also utilize operant conditioning, a common approach in pet training, which involves offering a positive outcome in response to desired behavior.

Apollo’s training sessions often involve the reward of a pistachio when he successfully completes a task. Additionally, Mason and Lacey interact with him as if he were a member of their household, treating him as if he were their own child. This approach aims to explore how Apollo compares cognitively to human children.

As Mason explains, African Grey parrots are relatively unknown in terms of their capabilities. However, their size, diet, and complex social structure suggest that they are likely to be highly intelligent creatures. Mason and Lacey hope that by sharing Apollo’s progress online, they can inspire others to recognize the remarkable potential of parrots and actively engage in the exchange of ideas on animal intelligence.

Apollo’s journey continues to unfold on his YouTube channel and Instagram, where viewers can witness his exceptional learning abilities and delightful interactions with his humans.

Burimet:
– Fox News article: [title not given]
– SimplyPsychology.org: operant conditioning

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Brian May, astrofizikan dhe kitarist i Mbretëreshës, ndihmon NASA-n në hartimin e asteroidit Bennu

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët e Universitetit Bangor zhvillojnë karburant të vogël bërthamor për të fuqizuar reaktorët e vegjël

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Sateliti Starlink shpërbëhet mbi Karaibe: Dëshmitar një rihyrje spektakolare

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Nanoprecise prezanton sensorin e parë të mirëmbajtjes parashikuese të korrjes së energjisë së dritës në botë

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Brian May, astrofizikan dhe kitarist i Mbretëreshës, ndihmon NASA-n në hartimin e asteroidit Bennu

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologji

MagLight: Një aksesor i telefonit inteligjent që ndryshon lojën për entuziastët e fotografisë

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Takimi i Gjuhëve Botërore dhe Shkencave Humane dixhitale Kthehet në Universitetin e Arkansas

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments