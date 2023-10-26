Zhbllokimi i shtigjeve të reja për degradimin e proteinave: Një dritare në potencialin terapeutik

Proteins can be both beneficial and harmful to the human body. While they play crucial roles in digestion and muscle repair, certain proteins can also contribute to diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s. Traditional therapeutic approaches involved blocking a protein’s active site to prevent its interaction with cells. However, researchers at Stanford University have recently uncovered a new pathway that offers an alternative method for protein degradation.

In a groundbreaking study published in Science, chemists at Stanford delved into the inner workings of lysosomes, the cellular “wood chippers” responsible for breaking down proteins. By understanding how proteins are shuttled to lysosomes, the researchers have opened the door to developing innovative therapeutics for age-related disorders, autoimmune diseases, and even treatment-resistant cancers.

The study focused on lysosomal targeting chimeras (LYTACs), which utilize the cell’s natural degradation machinery to mark and eliminate harmful proteins. These LYTACs can identify and target proteins present on a cell’s membrane or in its vicinity, allowing for more comprehensive protein degradation. While LYTACs have shown promise, their success rate varied, and the underlying mechanisms were not fully understood.

Through a genetic CRISPR screen, the research team identified new cellular components that influence LYTAC efficiency. For example, they discovered a link between the level of neddylated cullin 3 (CUL3) and LYTAC efficacy. Higher levels of neddylated CUL3 correlated with increased LYTAC effectiveness. This discovery could potentially lead to the development of a test that predicts patient response to LYTAC therapy.

Additionally, the researchers found that proteins carrying mannose 6-phosphates (M6Ps) can hinder LYTACs from performing their function. These sugars attach to proteins destined for lysosomal degradation and occupy the receptors that LYTACs need to bind with. By disrupting M6P biosynthesis, more unoccupied receptors were available on the cell surface, enhancing the effectiveness of LYTACs.

The findings from this study have significant implications for drug discovery and the development of therapeutics that leverage the body’s natural protein degradation pathways. By understanding how proteins are targeted for degradation, researchers can design more effective treatments for various diseases. These insights shed light on a previously unexplored area of biology and highlight the potential for harnessing cellular processes to combat harmful proteins.

Source: Science (2023), DOI: 10.1126/science.adf6249