Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Dëshmoni nisjen e ULA Atlas V NROL-107

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
Dëshmoni nisjen e ULA Atlas V NROL-107

On September 9, 2023, at 08:51 AM, the ULA Atlas V NROL-107 will be launched from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. This exciting event will offer spectators a chance to witness the power and beauty of a rocket launch.

The visitor complex will open at 7:15 AM ET on September 9, 2023, for viewing of the Atlas V NROL-107 launch. Parking and ticketing will open at 7:00 AM ET. It is important to plan for increased traffic in and on Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Viewing

For those who wish to witness the launch up close, the LC-39 Observation Gantry offers a prime location. A ticket for the gantry is available for $49 in addition to the admission fee. From this vantage point, spectators will be able to see the rocket leave the launch pad. To reach the gantry, an Additional Launch Transportation Ticket (LTT) is required, in addition to a valid admission ticket. The gantry is situated approximately 2.3 miles/ 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad.

Buses will board at the engine-end of Saturn 1B rocket in the Rocket Garden at 7:15 AM. This package includes launch audio and communicator commentary, as well as a light snack and souvenir.

This launch event promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend. Witnessing a rocket launch firsthand is a testament to the incredible achievements of human exploration and technology. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of history!

Burimet:
– ULA Atlas V NROL-107 Launch Details

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Kometa Nishimura përballet me nxehtësinë dhe stuhitë diellore ndërsa i afrohet Tokës

Shtator 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Zbulohet gjiganti i lashtë: Burri portugez zbulon skeletin e mundshëm të dinosaurit më të madh në Evropë

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Studimi i ri sugjeron se paraardhësit e hershëm të njerëzve kanë bërë sfera qëllimisht

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Përparoni në lojë me EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team Web dhe Apps Companion

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Lajme

TheScore Bet nis fushatën e marketingut të vjeshtës duke theksuar përvojën e integruar të medias dhe basteve

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Lajme

Eksplorimi i Rritjes së Tregut të Ruterëve dhe Ndërruesve të Azisë Paqësorit në Telekomunikacion

Shtator 7, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Lajmet e WSFA 12 në 6 do të jenë Komerciale Falas për Hapësin e Sezonit NFL

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments