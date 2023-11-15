Zbulohen specie të reja hardhucash vrapuese në Iran

A groundbreaking discovery has been made in Iran as a team of zoologists and biologists has identified two previously unknown species of racerunner lizards. The findings of this remarkable research, published in the prestigious journal Zootaxa, shed light on the unique characteristics of these elusive creatures and their place within the racerunner lizard family.

Several years ago, a group of distinct-looking racerunner lizards was spotted near the city of Tabas, approximately 55 kilometers from Tehran. Intrigued by this unusual finding, a dedicated team was assembled to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The team ventured to the location where the lizards were first sighted and carefully analyzed ten specimens they encountered. One striking feature immediately stood out – all the lizards showcased intricate hieroglyphic patterns on their backs, an unprecedented discovery among racerunner lizards. Further examination revealed two distinct groups of lizards, each with slightly different patterns.

With an average length of approximately 18 cm, these lizards effectively blended into their desert habitat thanks to their unique coloring. They were often observed remaining motionless on rocks or patches of sand, occasionally darting beneath nearby bushes to cool down or hunt for prey. Their smooth, swift movement and agility are traits typical of desert-dwelling species.

Upon closer inspection, the team discovered that each lizard bore dark brown squiggles on their backs, representing the hieroglyphic pattern previously unknown to science. Additionally, they possessed long tails, almost twice the length of their bodies, as well as dark brown eyes and sharp claws. These physically distinctive traits, combined with their behavioral characteristics, confirmed that the lizards were indeed a new species.

Following thorough DNA analysis, the researchers definitively identified the two new species as Eremias graphica and Eremias pseudofasciata, named after the unique markings on their backs and their belonging to the racerunner group. This groundbreaking research showcases the rich diversity of racerunner lizards and provides essential insights into the evolutionary history of these remarkable creatures.

