Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Shkencëtarët e Universitetit Bangor zhvillojnë karburant të vogël bërthamor për të fuqizuar reaktorët e vegjël

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 8, 2023
Shkencëtarët e Universitetit Bangor zhvillojnë karburant të vogël bërthamor për të fuqizuar reaktorët e vegjël

Scientists at Bangor University have developed tiny nuclear fuel pellets known as triso fuel that could revolutionize the way we think about nuclear power. These pellets, roughly the size of poppy seeds, are designed to power a small reactor by Rolls Royce. The Welsh university believes that this reactor could have applications on Earth, lunar bases, and even rockets, thanks to its small size.

Triso fuel, short for tri-structural isotropic particle fuel, was originally developed in the 1960s. It consists of a kernel made of uranium, carbon, and oxygen, surrounded by three layers of carbon- and ceramic-based materials to contain the radioactive material. The U.S. Department of Energy has referred to triso fuel as “the most robust nuclear fuel on earth.”

Unlike traditional nuclear fuel, triso fuel is self-containing and won’t melt or release radioactive material even when exposed to extreme temperatures for extended periods. Recent advancements have seen uranium dioxide being replaced with uranium oxycarbide in the pellets, further enhancing their stability.

The development of small reactors powered by triso fuel opens up new possibilities for nuclear power in various fields. The reactor’s small size makes it suitable for applications in lunar bases, as well as providing a compact energy source here on Earth. Additionally, the compact nature of the reactor makes it a potential candidate for use in rockets.

While triso fuel itself has been around for decades, the successful application of this fuel in a small reactor by Rolls Royce is what distinguishes this project. It remains to be seen how the technology will be deployed and the full extent of its potential.

Burimet:
– Departamenti Amerikan i Energjisë
– Power Magazine

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Raketa SLS konsiderohet "e papërballueshme" nga zyrtarët e NASA-s, zbulon raporti i qeverisë

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Sferoidet prej guri të krijuar nga paraardhësit e lashtë të njeriut, gjetjet e studimit

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Astronomët zbulojnë "flluska masive të galaktikave" që daton që nga Big Bengu

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Lajme

Google hap përvojën e vizitorëve në Mountain View

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Lajme

Eksperimenti i parë i prodhimit të oksigjenit në Mars përfundon me sukses

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Lajme

Roli i përforcuesve dhe miksuesve në përmirësimin e rrjeteve globale të komunikimit

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Trailer i ri i Dark Fracture zbulon lojën ftohëse dhe tmerrin psikologjik

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments