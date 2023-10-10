Jeta e qytetit

Monitor Multi-Gas (MGM) për Monitorimin e Llojeve të Gazit në Stacionin Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës

Tetor 10, 2023
NASA has a requirement for a gas sensor that can monitor a wide range of species onboard spacecraft. The sensor should be able to measure major constituents such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and water vapor with high precision. Additionally, it should be capable of measuring carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride, ammonia, and chemical hydrazine with high sensitivity and specificity in various environmental conditions.

To meet this requirement, NASA commissioned Vista Photonics to develop the Anomaly Gas Analyzer (AGA) project. The AGA is a tunable diode laser-based multi-gas monitor that can measure all the specified species plus chemical hydrazine. A two-year technology demonstration of the MGM on the International Space Station paved the way for the development of the AGA.

Currently, three AGA engineering development units have been delivered to NASA Johnson Space Center for testing. These units are subjected to various tests to ensure their reliability and functionality in the space environment. The AGA will be critical flight hardware for both Orion and the International Space Station.

In addition to NASA’s interest, the US Navy has also shown interest in testing the AGA-like device. The Navy plans to update its submarine environmental monitoring equipment and is considering a sea trial of a more capable AGA-based device. Vista Photonics is actively developing a scalable AGA-based architecture for the Navy, which includes additional gases such as formaldehyde, ethylene, nitrous oxide, nitrogen dioxide, R12/R134a Freon, and acrolein.

The core technology of the AGA was developed by Vista Photonics through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, and further funding from NASA has allowed for its expansion and development.

Overall, the MGM and the AGA projects aim to provide reliable and accurate gas monitoring capabilities for spacecraft and submarines, ensuring the safety and well-being of astronauts and sailors in these environments.

