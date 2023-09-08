Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Zbulimi i Fujianvenator prodigiosus: Hedh dritë mbi evolucionin e zogjve

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 8, 2023
Zbulimi i Fujianvenator prodigiosus: Hedh dritë mbi evolucionin e zogjve

A recent groundbreaking discovery in China’s Fujian Province has unveiled the remnants of a 150-million-year-old avian dinosaur called Fujianvenator prodigiosus. While the Archaeopteryx, a genus of avian dinosaurs, has long been considered the early stage of bird evolution, this newfound dinosaur provides a glimpse into a crucial moment in the origin of modern birds and could fill a significant gap in the fossil record.

Fujianvenator prodigiosus, approximately the size of a chicken, possessed elongated legs and wing-like arms. Its body shared morphological traits with avialans, troodontids, and dromaeosaurids, but it lacked the necessary adaptations for flight. Instead, its hyper-long hind legs suggest it was a highly skilled runner, possibly capable of wading through swamps.

Despite the incomplete preservation of its skeleton, researchers theorize that examining the toes of Fujianvenator prodigiosus could reveal clues about its ecological habits. If signs of webbing are found, it would indicate that this avian dinosaur had the ability to navigate aquatic environments. However, the condition of the digits makes it difficult to confirm this aspect.

This discovery offers further evidence that by the time of the Archaeopteryx, dinosaurs had already diversified into various types of birds. By understanding the evolutionary path of these ancient creatures, researchers gain valuable insights into the origins of avian species that exist today.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Nature, providing a significant contribution to the growing body of knowledge surrounding the evolution of birds. This discovery reaffirms the link between dinosaurs and birds, highlighting the intricate web of life and the remarkable transformations that have occurred over millions of years.

Burimet:
– The Weather Channel: [Article Title](source)
– Nature: [Article Title](source)

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Shikoni Starlink "Satellite Train" mbi Hjuston

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

A ka diçka të çuditshme në Mars?

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Ndërprerësi i dritës kozmike: Ylli që thithet në Vrimën e Zezë shfaq ndezje të shkëlqyera

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Microsoft do të presë Xbox Digital Broadcast në Tokio Game Show 2023

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Lajme

Inteligjenca artificiale ndihmon në analizimin e polenit dhe ndryshimeve mjedisore

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Zbulimi i Fujianvenator prodigiosus: Hedh dritë mbi evolucionin e zogjve

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Lajme

Rëndësia e ritmit cirkadian në performancën sportive, rregullimin hormonal dhe funksionin e sistemit imunitar

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments