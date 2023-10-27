Boeing Starliner: Përgatitja për një Udhëtim Historik në ISS

NASA and Boeing are gearing up for a momentous milestone in space exploration, as they diligently work towards the completion of verification and validation activities for the forthcoming historic flight of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. This groundbreaking mission will transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) and mark the first crewed mission of the Starliner.

Originally scheduled for a launch in March, it has been decided that a launch in April would better accommodate upcoming crew rotations and cargo resupply missions this spring. This adjustment ensures smoother coordination of crucial operations for the success of the mission.

Experienced astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been selected to pilot the Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT). Their expertise and training will play a vital role in the success of this mission.

Boeing has been actively working on addressing safety requirements and carrying out important hardware remediation efforts within the Starliner production facility at NASA Kennedy. One critical aspect being addressed is the removal or remediation of the P213 tape, which has been completed for the upper dome, and is currently in progress for the lower dome. Engineers will conduct detailed assessments to ensure any remaining tape poses an acceptable level of risk.

As part of the ongoing preparations, new designs for the parachutes are scheduled to be installed by the end of the year. These parachutes will incorporate modifications that strengthen the main canopy suspension lines and the drogue and main parachute soft-link joints, thereby enhancing overall safety.

To further improve long-term functionality, Boeing and NASA are planning modifications to the active thermal control system valves. These modifications were prompted by the discovery of a radiator bypass valve issue earlier this year. Both teams have taken corrective actions and proposed additional measures, such as system purges, component upgrades, and operational mitigations, to prevent similar challenges in the future.

With nearly 98% of the certification products already completed, closure on the remaining certification products is expected in early 2022. Significant progress has also been made in the areas of manual crew control and abort system analysis, meeting critical requirements for the success of the mission.

As the Boeing Starliner’s CFT flight software undergoes testing and the spacecraft’s modules continue their preflight processing, excitement builds for this important milestone in space exploration. The NASA astronauts chosen for the CFT mission are currently undergoing rigorous training, collaborating with teams, and participating in various simulations to ensure a successful eight-day mission to the ISS.

Stay up to date with the latest progress on the official commercial crew blog and CFT mission blog, as we eagerly anticipate the launch of the Boeing Starliner and the next chapter in human spaceflight.

Q: When is the target launch date for Boeing Starliner’s first manned mission to the ISS?

A: The target launch date is in April, following a decision to ensure better coordination with upcoming crew rotations and cargo resupply missions in the spring.

Q: Who are the astronauts chosen for the Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test?

A: The experienced astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be onboard for the first crewed mission of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Q: What modifications are being made to the Starliner’s thermal control system valves?

A: Modifications are being planned to improve the long-term functionality of the active thermal control system valves following the discovery of a radiator bypass valve issue. These modifications include system purges, component upgrades, and operational mitigations.

Q: When can we expect the drop test of the updated drogue and main parachutes?

A: The drop test is planned for early 2024 based on the current parachute delivery schedule.

Q: What is the latest progress on the certification of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft?

A: About 98% of the certification products required for the flight test are complete, and closure on the remaining certification products is anticipated early next year.