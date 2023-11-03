Universiteti i Teknologjisë Swinburne zgjeron partneritetin shkencor me Observatorin Keck

Swinburne University of Technology has made history by becoming the first non-US organization to join the highly esteemed W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi as a scientific partner. This groundbreaking partnership will greatly benefit Swinburne researchers, doubling their number of observing nights and granting them a voice in setting the Observatory’s science and technology priorities. Moreover, it will enable Swinburne to further their expertise in cutting-edge technologies through new instrumentation and software development projects.

The collaboration with the Keck Observatory builds upon Swinburne’s longstanding 15-year partnership with Caltech, resulting in a range of remarkable scientific achievements. Swinburne researchers have made groundbreaking contributions such as revealing the inner workings of proto-galaxies using a cosmic telescope, uncovering space pollution caused by the birth of new stars, and discovering a fossil from the Big Bang with the aid of a giant telescope.

Recognized for its world-class astronomy and astrophysics research, Swinburne is at the forefront of the rapidly growing space and aerospace sector, projected to be valued at a staggering US $1.1 trillion by 2040. Leveraging their cutting-edge facilities, Swinburne astronomers have pioneered remote operation of the telescopes, controlling them from a control room over 9000 kilometers away, thanks to a generous donation from the Eric Ormond Baker charitable fund.

This new scientific partnership with the Keck Observatory is poised to substantially enhance Swinburne’s position and influence in leading high-impact scientific endeavors in the coming decade. Swinburne Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pascale Quester, expressed her excitement, stating, “This historic agreement will help to secure Australia’s future as a global leader in astronomy and space technology.”

With expanded access to observing nights, Swinburne’s astronomers will assume leadership roles in high-impact science programs. Collaborating with distinguished institutions and esteemed scientists from Caltech, University of California, NASA, University of Hawai‘i, and beyond, they will spearhead the discoveries of tomorrow’s scientific landscape.

Keck Observatory Interim Director Rich Matsuda added, “We are thrilled to welcome Swinburne University of Technology as a scientific partner. Their values, vision, and commitment to serving the global astronomy community align closely with our mission. Together, we look forward to embarking on an exciting quest to unveil fundamental knowledge about the universe that remains undiscovered.”

The United States Ambassador to Australia, Her Excellency Caroline Kennedy, praised the new partnership in a video message, acknowledging the enduring collaboration between Australia and the US in the realm of space exploration. She expressed her anticipation for the groundbreaking discoveries that will emerge from this exceptional partnership.

