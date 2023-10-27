Duke folur për Produktet: Përmirësimi i Bisedave dhe Ndërtimi i Marrëdhënieve

Starting a conversation with a stranger can be an intimidating experience. Whether it’s the first day at a new school or a new job, the initial interactions often come with stress and social anxiety. However, new research from the University at Albany and Duke University suggests that discussing products on display can be a helpful tool in breaking the ice and improving conversational outcomes.

Lead author Hillary J.D. Wiener, along with co-authors James R. Bettman and Mary Frances Luce, conducted a study titled “Product-facilitated conversations: When does starting a conversation by mentioning a product lead to better conversational outcomes?” The research, published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, explores how products publicly displayed by consumers can influence the way others initiate conversations with them.

The findings reveal that conversations initiated through mentioning a product are often enjoyable and self-disclosing. By simply referring to an item owned by the stranger, individuals can create a conversational bridge that leads to deeper and more satisfying discussions about experiences, interests, or other topics.

The researchers conducted three studies to examine the effects of starting a conversation through product mentions. They discovered that conversations are more successful when initiated by mentioning a product. Additionally, they explored the characteristics of items that are frequently mentioned and lead to positive conversational outcomes.

While prior research has focused on the downsides of discussing products instead of experiences, this study suggests that products can serve as conversation starters that facilitate meaningful connections. Products can be used as entry points to discuss experiences like trips or concerts that may not have been brought up otherwise.

However, the study also brings up questions that require further investigation. It proposes exploring different ways to manipulate conversation topics and exploring conversation starters beyond weather-related subjects. Additionally, research is needed to understand the mechanisms through which products facilitate enjoyable conversations.

The study also suggests that attractive products tend to receive compliments or mentions but may not necessarily lead to extended conversations. On the other hand, products related to luxury or intimate parts of personal identity, like religion, are rarely mentioned due to social taboos. Furthermore, some interviewees described using product displays to gauge compatibility when forming new friendships.

Future research should delve into how frequently and under what circumstances product-facilitated conversations occur. It is also important to explore the relationship between product mentions and stigmatized conditions, such as physical disabilities. The study raises intriguing questions about whether individuals with stigmatized conditions display products to encourage conversations that steer away from uncomfortable or undesirable topics.

In conclusion, this research highlights the potential of using products as conversation starters to enhance social interactions and build relationships. Mentioning a product publicly displayed by a stranger can create a bridge for deeper and more enjoyable conversations. It provides a simple yet effective way to break down social barriers and combat the challenges of initiating conversations with unfamiliar individuals.

(Source: phys.org)