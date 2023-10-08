Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Dushi spektakolar meteorik Draconid për të ndriçuar qiejt këtë fundjavë të Falenderimeve në Ontario

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tetor 8, 2023
Dushi spektakolar meteorik Draconid për të ndriçuar qiejt këtë fundjavë të Falenderimeve në Ontario

Stargazers in Ontario will have the opportunity to witness the mesmerizing Draconid meteor shower this Thanksgiving weekend. Also known as the Giacobinids, these shooting stars are remnants of a passing comet that leave behind a trail of rock and ice debris. As Earth passes through this debris, the particles burn up in the atmosphere, creating luminous streaks of light in the sky.

This year, the Draconid meteor shower is set to begin on October 6 and end on October 10. The peak of the meteor shower is expected to occur on either October 8 or October 9, making it a great activity to enjoy with family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday.

To observe the meteor shower, stargazers in Ontario should look towards the northwest after sunset, where the Draco constellation will be high in the sky. The Draco constellation can be found approximately 30 degrees above Ursa Major, also known as the Big Dipper. In addition, the moon will be less than 20% illuminated during this time, providing dark skies that are perfect for meteor viewing.

For the best experience, it is recommended to find a dark area free from light pollution, set up a comfortable chair, and allow your eyes enough time to adjust to the darkness. This will enhance your ability to see the meteors as they streak across the night sky.

So, gather your loved ones this Thanksgiving and enjoy the celestial spectacle of the Draconid meteor shower in Ontario. It is sure to be a truly awe-inspiring experience.

Burimet:
– space.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Hulumtimi i ri sugjeron se njerëzit kanë jetuar në Amerikë shumë më herët sesa mendohej më parë

Tetor 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët sfidojnë teoritë tradicionale rreth kuasarëve dhe disqeve të grumbullimit

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët zbulojnë rrezet gama më të larta të energjisë ndonjëherë nga Pulsar

Tetor 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Hulumtimi i ri sugjeron se njerëzit kanë jetuar në Amerikë shumë më herët sesa mendohej më parë

Tetor 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Dushi spektakolar meteorik Draconid për të ndriçuar qiejt këtë fundjavë të Falenderimeve në Ontario

Tetor 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët sfidojnë teoritë tradicionale rreth kuasarëve dhe disqeve të grumbullimit

Tetor 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët zbulojnë rrezet gama më të larta të energjisë ndonjëherë nga Pulsar

Tetor 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments