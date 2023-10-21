Jeta e qytetit

ByMamfo Breshia

Tetor 21, 2023
Raketa SpaceX Falcon 9 do të lëshojë 21 satelitë Starlink

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 21 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch is set for early morning today, with the rocket lifting off at 3:47 a.m. EDT. However, if the timing doesn’t work out, there are three backup opportunities available.

The launch will be webcasted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with coverage starting approximately five minutes before liftoff. If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9’s first stage will safely return to Earth, landing on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” around 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular rocket’s first stage has already completed 16 flights, just one shy of SpaceX’s reuse record.

The 21 Starlink satellites will be deployed from the Falcon 9’s upper stage about 62.5 minutes after launch. This launch marks the 75th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023, as the company aims to achieve 100 flights by the end of the year and 144 in 2024.

SpaceX’s primary focus this year has been building out the Starlink megaconstellation, which aims to provide global internet coverage. Currently, Starlink consists of nearly 4,900 operational satellites, and this number will continue to grow in the future.

