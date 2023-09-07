Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

SpaceX vendos një rekord të ri me 21 nisje satelitore Starlink

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
SpaceX vendos një rekord të ri me 21 nisje satelitore Starlink

SpaceX has achieved yet another milestone by setting a new launch record. On September 3, the company successfully deployed 21 of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit. This marked SpaceX’s 62nd orbital mission of the year, breaking their previous record set in 2022.

The launch took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off at 10:47 p.m. EDT. Following a successful liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth as planned, touching down on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean. Remarkably, this particular booster has now completed its 10th launch and landing.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9’s upper stage continued its journey to deploy the 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) approximately 65 minutes after liftoff. These satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to create a global high-speed internet network accessible from anywhere on Earth.

In addition to the satellite launch, SpaceX had reason to celebrate as they safely brought back the four astronauts from their Crew-6 mission. The Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, departed from the International Space Station (ISS) and splashed down in the ocean off the Florida coast, concluding their journey that began in March.

SpaceX’s CEO, Elon Musk, recognized the team’s achievements, highlighting that if the mission went well, SpaceX would surpass last year’s flight count. He also noted that SpaceX has delivered approximately 80% of all Earth payload mass to orbit in 2023, reaffirming their position as a global leader in space transportation.

Burimet:
– SpaceX mission description
– Elon Musk’s tweet

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Teknologjia MOXIE në Mars: Një përparim për eksplorimin e ardhshëm njerëzor

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Artikull i ri: Shkencëtarët dhe inxhinierët që punojnë në eksplorimin e Marsit

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Ylli i copëtuar dhe konsumuar në mënyrë të përsëritur nga Vrima e Zezë ngatërron astronomët

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Atlanta Journal-Constitution mirëpret Imani Dennis dhe Abbey Edmonson në Ekipin Dixhital

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Nokia G42 5G: Çmime të ngacmuara dhe opsione të reja ngjyrash

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Lajme

Microsoft njofton transmetimin Xbox Digital për shfaqjen e lojërave në Tokio

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Lajme

Lundrimi në renë kompjuterike: Tendencat dhe zhvillimet kryesore në tregun e ruajtjes vendase të resë së Azisë Paqësorit

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments