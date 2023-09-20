Misioni Diellor Aditya L1: Mbledhja e të dhënave mbi grimcat energjetike nga hapësira

In a significant step towards understanding the dynamics of the Sun and its impact on Earth, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has launched the Solar Mission Aditya L1. This mission aims to collect crucial information about the energetic particles emitted by the Sun and their effects on our planet.

Energetic particles from the Sun, also known as solar energetic particles (SEPs), are high-energy charged particles that are released during solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These particles can pose a threat to satellites, astronauts, and even disrupt communication systems on Earth. Therefore, studying their behavior and predicting their arrival is of great importance.

The Aditya L1 mission will be stationed at the L1 Lagrangian point, which is the neutral gravity point between the Earth and the Sun. From this vantage point, the spacecraft will have an uninterrupted view of the Sun and will be able to observe the solar corona, solar flares, and other solar activities.

One of the main objectives of the mission is to study the acceleration mechanisms of SEPs. By analyzing the energy spectra and composition of these particles, scientists hope to gain insights into the processes involved in their acceleration and release.

The spacecraft will also carry instruments to measure the solar wind, which is the stream of charged particles continuously flowing from the Sun. Understanding the characteristics of the solar wind will help in predicting space weather events and their impact on Earth’s magnetosphere.

The data collected by Aditya L1 will be shared with international space agencies and scientists worldwide. This collaboration will enhance our understanding of the Sun and its influence on space weather, ultimately benefiting various sectors such as telecommunications, navigation systems, and space exploration.

With the launch of the Solar Mission Aditya L1, India has joined a select group of nations involved in solar research. This mission not only demonstrates India’s technological prowess but also highlights its commitment to scientific exploration and understanding of our solar system.

