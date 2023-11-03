Një zbulim çuditshëm: Zbulimi i sistemit të shtatë planetëve Kepler-385

Astounding revelations have emerged from an in-depth analysis of data collected by NASA’s retired Kepler space telescope, shedding light on a remarkable system of seven scorching planets. What sets these celestial bodies apart is their ability to bask in an unprecedented amount of radiant heat from their host star, surpassing anything experienced by the planets in our own solar system. Another captivating distinction is the size of these planets—they are larger than Earth yet smaller than Neptune.

This system, aptly named Kepler-385, is one of a select few known planetary systems featuring more than six confirmed planets or planet candidates. It is a standout entry in the latest Kepler catalog, which boasts nearly 4,400 planet candidates, including over 700 multi-planet systems.

Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, and the lead author of the corresponding research article titled “Updated Catalog of Kepler Planet Candidates: Focus on Accuracy and Orbital Periods,” attests that this is the most accurate list of Kepler planet candidates and their properties compiled to date. He emphasizes the significance of this catalog, stating that it will enable astronomers to enhance their understanding of the characteristics of exoplanets.

The sun-like star at the center of the Kepler-385 system outshines our own sun, measuring approximately 10% larger and 5% hotter. It boasts two inner rocky planets that are slightly larger than Earth and likely possess thin atmospheres. The five outer planets are larger, with a radius approximately twice that of Earth, and are anticipated to be enveloped in dense atmospheres.

The comprehensive details about the properties of the Kepler-385 system presented in this study speak volumes about the quality of the latest exoplanet catalog. While previous Kepler catalogs focused on yielding lists that primarily measured the prevalence of planets around star systems, this study aimed to produce a comprehensive inventory with precise information about each system, making remarkable discoveries like Kepler-385 possible.

Fakte:

Q: How many planets are there in the Kepler-385 system?

Përgjigje: Sistemi Kepler-385 përbëhet nga shtatë planetë.

Q: Are these planets bigger or smaller than Earth?

A: They are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

Q: How accurate is the new catalog of exoplanets?

A: The new catalog is the most accurate compilation of Kepler planet candidates and their properties to date.

Q: What is the main objective of the research study?

A: The study aims to provide comprehensive and accurate information about each planetary system in the catalog.

Q: When did the Kepler space telescope stop functioning?

A: Kepler’s primary observations ceased in 2013 after which it continued its extended mission, called K2, until 2018.