Zbulimi i misterit të gërvishtjes së maces: Studimi hedh dritë mbi mënyrën se si macet prodhojnë tinguj qetësues

ByGabriel Botha

Tetor 5, 2023
A recent study published in the journal Current Biology has finally shed light on the mystery behind how cats produce their characteristic purring sounds, a phenomenon that has puzzled scientists for years. While the mechanisms behind a cat’s meows and screeches are well understood, the exact process behind their purrs has remained unknown.

Previous research dating back half a century pointed to purring being produced by a unique mechanism in the vocal folds within the larynx. These studies suggested that the low-frequency sounds were the result of muscle contractions that required neural input to occur.

However, the new study, led by researchers from the University of Vienna, challenges this previous understanding. The research has shown that cats can produce purring sounds without any neural input or repetitive muscle contractions. Instead, a special “pad” embedded in the vocal folds of the felines helps them generate these soothing sounds.

Scientists liken this sound production mechanism to the “creaky voice” or “vocal fry” observed in humans. The domestic cat larynx is capable of producing impressively low-pitched sounds at purring frequencies without the need for active muscle contractions.

Anatomical investigations conducted as part of the study also revealed the presence of a unique “pad” within the cats’ vocal folds. This pad may explain how these small animals, weighing only a few kilograms, can produce sounds at such incredibly low frequencies.

Although this new research does not completely refute the previous theory, it serves as a clear indication that our current understanding of cat purring is incomplete and requires further research to fully comprehend this intriguing phenomenon.

Sources: Current Biology Study

