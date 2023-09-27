Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Shkencëtarët zbulojnë strukturën më të vjetër prej druri në botë në Zambia

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 27, 2023
Shkencëtarët zbulojnë strukturën më të vjetër prej druri në botë në Zambia

përmbledhje:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

Burimet:
– National Post: https://nationalpost.com/article/content/1384655/scientists-discover-world-s-oldest-wooden-structure-in-zambia

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Studiuesit përdorin sharrë elektrike nënujore dhe unaza pemësh për të përcaktuar kohën e tërmeteve të së kaluarës dhe kërcënimin e mundshëm për Seattle

Shtator 27, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Rajoni i Seattle u godit nga një tërmet masiv 1,100 vjet më parë, gjetje të reja studimi

Shtator 27, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Astronauti i NASA-s Frank Rubio kthehet në Tokë pas misionit njëvjeçar në Stacionin Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës

Shtator 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Studiuesit përdorin sharrë elektrike nënujore dhe unaza pemësh për të përcaktuar kohën e tërmeteve të së kaluarës dhe kërcënimin e mundshëm për Seattle

Shtator 27, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Rajoni i Seattle u godit nga një tërmet masiv 1,100 vjet më parë, gjetje të reja studimi

Shtator 27, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Astronauti i NASA-s Frank Rubio kthehet në Tokë pas misionit njëvjeçar në Stacionin Ndërkombëtar të Hapësirës

Shtator 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Shpjegohet shtrembërimi i Rrugës së Qumështit: mbështjellja në një aureolë të pjerrët të lëndës së errët

Shtator 27, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments