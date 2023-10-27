China has embarked on a significant milestone in its space exploration journey, as the youngest-ever crew of Chinese astronauts set off for the country’s space station. This momentous launch of the spacecraft Shenzhou-17, also known as the “Divine Vessel,” signifies a new era for China’s space ambitions.

Powered by the Long March-2F rocket, the Shenzhou-17 and its three passengers blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. This mission not only paves the way for the advancement of China’s space program but also opens doors for a new generation of “taikonauts” who will shape the future of space exploration.

In parallel news, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced Russia’s plans to establish its own orbital station by 2027. This groundbreaking development aligns with Moscow’s vision for the future of space exploration, following the International Space Station’s success. Despite the setback of its recent lunar mission, Russia remains committed to its lunar program, demonstrating unwavering dedication to expanding humanity’s presence in space.

In another fascinating discovery, scientists have revealed new insights into the deep interior of Mars. By analyzing seismic waves produced by a meteorite impact, researchers have identified a previously unknown molten layer surrounding the planet’s liquid metallic core. This finding challenges previous estimations and prompts a reevaluation of our understanding of Mars’ geological composition.

Adding to the realm of scientific discoveries, a collaboration between Peruvian and Polish scientists has resulted in the impressive recreation of an Inca maiden. This young girl, believed to have been sacrificed to appease Incan deities, has been brought back to life through three-dimensional scans of her mummified remains. This captivating endeavor sheds light on the history and culture of the Inca civilization, offering a glimpse into the customs and rituals practiced over 500 years ago.

As China’s International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program gains traction, Belarus has joined as the latest partner nation. The ILRS, initiated jointly by China and Russia, aims to establish a permanently inhabited outpost on the moon’s south pole. With Pakistan and Azerbaijan also joining the program, the global space race intensifies, with the ILRS emerging as a potential rival to the U.S.-led Artemis program.

With these notable developments in the realm of space exploration, humanity embarks on a new chapter of discovery, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and opening doors to fascinating opportunities beyond our planet.

FAQs

What is the youngest-ever crew of Chinese astronauts called? The youngest-ever crew of Chinese astronauts is called the “taikonauts.” When is Russia aiming to operationalize its new orbital station? Russia aims to put the first segment of its new orbital station into operation by 2027. What recent discovery has reshaped our understanding of Mars? Scientists have identified a previously unknown molten layer deep within Mars’ interior, altering our understanding of the planet’s composition. What collaboration resulted in the recreation of an Inca maiden? Peruvian and Polish scientists collaborated to recreate an Inca maiden using three-dimensional scans of her mummy. Which countries have recently joined China’s International Lunar Research Station program? Belarus, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan have all joined China’s International Lunar Research Station program.