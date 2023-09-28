Jeta e qytetit

Hulumtimi i NASA-s zbulon origjinën e unazave të Saturnit

Shtator 28, 2023
Hulumtimi i NASA-s zbulon origjinën e unazave të Saturnit

New research conducted by NASA and its partners has shed light on the origin of Saturn’s iconic rings. The study suggests that the rings could have formed from the remnants of two icy moons that collided and shattered hundreds of millions of years ago.

The researchers used advanced simulations to recreate different collision scenarios between precursor moons. These simulations were conducted at a resolution over 100 times higher than previous studies, utilizing the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings reside within the Roche limit, which is the farthest distance from a planet where its gravitational force is strong enough to break apart larger bodies of rock or ice. Through nearly 200 simulations of the collision event, the researchers discovered that various collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, ultimately forming its rings.

An interesting finding from the research is the absence of rock in Saturn’s rings. According to Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University and a co-author of the study, the collision between the icy progenitor moons led to the dispersion of rock in a more concentrated manner, while ice particles were spread more widely.

The researchers hypothesize that the collision between the two moons was influenced by the subtle gravitational effects of the Sun. Over time, these effects destabilized the moons’ orbits around Saturn, causing their paths to intersect and resulting in a high-speed impact.

The team’s findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal, providing valuable insights into the formation and evolution of Saturn’s magnificent rings.

