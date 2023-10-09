Jeta e qytetit

Agjencia Ruse e Hapësirës raporton rrjedhje të sistemit të ftohjes në modulin ISS

ByRobert Andrew

Tetor 9, 2023
Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

