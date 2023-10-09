Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Unazat e lashta të pemëve zbulojnë stuhi masive diellore 14,300 vjet më parë

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tetor 9, 2023
Scientists have discovered evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred 14,300 years ago by analyzing ancient tree rings found in the French Alps. The spike in radiocarbon levels caused by the solar storm is the largest ever identified and would be catastrophic for modern technological society if it were to occur today. Such a storm could wipe out telecommunications and satellite systems, cause electricity grid blackouts, and cost billions of pounds. Researchers emphasize the need to understand and prepare for these solar storms to protect global communications and energy infrastructure.

The study was carried out by an international team of scientists from the Collège de France, CEREGE, IMBE, Aix-Marseille University, and the University of Leeds. They analyzed subfossil tree trunks from the Drouzet River and found an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels 14,300 years ago. Comparing this spike with beryllium measurements from Greenland ice cores, the team concluded that it was caused by a massive solar storm that ejected energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

Similar solar storms today would have devastating impacts, including damage to transformers in electricity grids, satellites for navigation and telecommunication becoming unusable, and severe radiation risks to astronauts. The researchers caution that it is crucial to understand the future risks of such events and take steps to build resilience and shield our systems from potential damage.

While researchers have identified nine similar solar storms over the last 15,000 years, this 14,300-year-old storm is the largest ever found. The exact causes and frequency of these extreme solar storms are still unknown, highlighting the need for further study and understanding of the sun’s behavior.

