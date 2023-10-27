NASA and Boeing are diligently working on the final stages of verification and validation activities for the Boeing Starliner spacecraft’s first flight with astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). Although the initial target was to have the spacecraft ready for flight in March, a launch manifest evaluation led to the decision to schedule the launch in April to better accommodate upcoming crew rotations and cargo resupply missions in the spring.

The upcoming NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT) will mark the first crewed mission of the spacecraft specifically designed for astronaut transportation to and from the orbital laboratory. Skilled astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to embark on this historic mission once the spacecraft successfully meets NASA’s stringent safety requirements.

Boeing has been making significant progress in preparing the Starliner for the CFT. Tape removal in the upper dome of the crew compartment has already been completed, and efforts are underway to remove or address the tape in the lower dome of the spacecraft. These hardware remediation activities are expected to finish within the next few weeks, followed by final assessments to ensure any remaining tape poses an acceptable level of risk.

In order to meet the current target launch date, a set of parachutes will be delivered and installed on the CFT spacecraft by the end of this year. An additional drop test will be conducted for Starliner’s updated drogue and main parachutes, incorporating design improvements to enhance system safety. The drop test is scheduled for early 2024.

Boeing and NASA are also planning modifications to the active thermal control system valves to enhance long-term functionality based on lessons learned from a radiator bypass valve issue earlier this year. The necessary hardware modifications have been made, and forward work is being done to prevent similar issues in the future.

Progress is being made on the certification products required for the flight test, with approximately 98% already complete. NASA and Boeing anticipate closing the remaining certification products for the CFT early next year. Furthermore, significant advancements have been achieved in meeting the requirements for manual crew control of the spacecraft and abort system analysis.

The latest version of Starliner’s flight software for the CFT has successfully completed qualification testing and is currently undergoing standard hardware and software integration tests. At the same time, the crew and service modules of the spacecraft remain integrated, awaiting the continuation of standard preflight processing.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, which will carry the Starliner spacecraft, has already arrived in Florida at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The integration process between the rocket and the spacecraft will take place in due course.

NASA’s astronauts who will be part of the CFT mission are actively training for their approximately eight-day mission to the ISS. This comprehensive training includes simulations across all phases of flight, working closely with operations and mission support teams.

Prior to the CFT, Starliner successfully completed two uncrewed flight tests, including Orbital Flight Test-2, during which it docked to the space station on May 21, 2022, and then safely landed at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

For the latest updates on the mission’s progress, you can follow NASA’s commercial crew blog or the CFT mission blog. Additional details about NASA’s Commercial Crew Program can also be found on the commercial crew blog, @commercial_crew on Twitter, and the commercial crew Facebook page.

