Zbulohet gjiganti i lashtë: Burri portugez zbulon skeletin e mundshëm të dinosaurit më të madh në Evropë

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
A Portuguese man made an astonishing discovery while renovating his property in central Portugal. During construction work, he found fragments of fossilized bones in his yard, leading to the unearthing of what could be the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Europe.

Scientists were alerted to the discovery in 2017 and, last month, several significant skeletal elements were excavated from the site. Paleontologists believe that the dinosaur might have been around 82 feet long (25 meters), making it one of the largest specimens found in Europe and possibly even the world.

The Instituto Dom Luiz, a research institute at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, is leading the excavation and study of the fossilized remains. The skeletal elements collected so far include vertebrae and ribs, with the ribs remarkably well-preserved in their original anatomical position, a rarity in dinosaur fossils.

The preservation characteristics of the fossils and their arrangement suggest the likelihood of discovering more parts of the dinosaur’s skeleton in future excavation campaigns. The team believes that this individual might be a Brachiosaurus altithorax, a Giraffatitan brancai, or even a previously unknown Late Jurassic species named Lusotitan atalaiensis, found in Portugal’s West region.

The finding of this colossal dinosaur skeleton opens up new possibilities for understanding Earth’s ancient history and sheds light on the diversity of dinosaur species in Europe. Further excavation and analysis will help unravel the mysteries surrounding this extraordinary and historic discovery.

Burimet:
– Agence France-Presse
– Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon

