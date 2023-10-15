Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Eklipsi i pjesshëm i diellit mahniti disa banorë të Nju Hampshire

ByGabriel Botha

Tetor 15, 2023
Eklipsi i pjesshëm i diellit mahniti disa banorë të Nju Hampshire

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

Burimet:
– NASA

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Një eklips i rrallë i "Unazës së Zjarrit" kënaq shikuesit në të gjithë Amerikën

Tetor 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Mblidhen vëzhguesit e qiellit për të vëzhguar eklipsin unazor të diellit në Edmonton

Tetor 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Eklipsi spektakolar i "Unazës së Zjarrit" kënaq spektatorët në Shtetet e Bashkuara perëndimore

Tetor 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Eklipsi i pjesshëm i diellit mahniti disa banorë të Nju Hampshire

Tetor 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Një eklips i rrallë i "Unazës së Zjarrit" kënaq shikuesit në të gjithë Amerikën

Tetor 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Mblidhen vëzhguesit e qiellit për të vëzhguar eklipsin unazor të diellit në Edmonton

Tetor 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Eklipsi spektakolar i "Unazës së Zjarrit" kënaq spektatorët në Shtetet e Bashkuara perëndimore

Tetor 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments