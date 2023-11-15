Sateliti NISAR: Zhbllokimi i një niveli të ri të vëzhgimit të tokës

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are preparing to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite in the first quarter of 2024. This state-of-the-art observatory is set to revolutionize Earth observation by providing spatially and temporally consistent data on various aspects of our planet’s ecosystems.

The NISAR mission will survey all of Earth’s land and ice-covered surfaces every 12 days, offering valuable insights into changes taking place over time. After a 90-day satellite commissioning period, NISAR will begin its three-year duration mission. With the ability to detect even minor changes of one centimeter from space, the satellite’s Synthetic Aperture Radar Instrument (SAR) will provide unprecedented levels of detail.

Phil Barela, the NASA NISAR Project Manager, expressed his optimism about the upcoming launch, stating that ISRO is projecting a first-quarter launch in 2024. Although various tests, including vibration testing, are still pending, Barela believes that the necessary performance tests will ensure the system works effectively.

While datasets from past missions have formed a baseline for Earth observation, the NISAR project represents a new level of capability. Dr. Laurie Leshin, Director of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, spoke highly of the NISAR mission, highlighting its importance in understanding changes on multi-year timescales and the Earth’s response to environmental shifts.

FAQ:

– What is NISAR?

NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It is a joint project between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aimed at mapping Earth’s land and ice-covered surfaces.

– What are the key features of NISAR?

NISAR will have a Synthetic Aperture Radar Instrument (SAR) with L-band SAR, S-band SAR, and Antenna reflector capabilities. It can detect even minor changes of one centimeter from space.

– What will NISAR observe?

NISAR will provide data on changes in Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater, and natural hazards, including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides.

– When will NISAR be launched?

The NISAR satellite is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024 after completing necessary tests, including vibration testing.

– How long will the NISAR mission last?

The mission duration of NISAR is planned for three years, with a 90-day satellite commissioning period before the start of Earth observation.

(Source: NASA/JPL)