Një katalizator i ri redukton ndjeshëm kërkesat e energjisë për prodhimin e gazit të hidrogjenit

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
A team of chemical engineers has developed a highly efficient catalyst, known as carbon compound nickel-iron-molybdenum-phosphide anchored on nickel foam (NiFeMo-P-C), that greatly reduces the amount of electricity needed to generate hydrogen and oxygen from water. This breakthrough provides a cleaner and more sustainable method for producing hydrogen gas, a clean and renewable alternative to fossil fuels.

Traditionally, industrial methods of hydrogen production release carbon into the atmosphere and contribute to environmental pollution. The newly synthesized NiFeMo-P-C catalyst offers a cost-effective and easily manufactured solution to lower the energy requirement for water electrolysis, which splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity.

The catalyst utilizes a transition metal alloy called nickel-iron-molybdenum (NiFeMo), known for its ability to donate and accept electrons in chemical reactions. The addition of phosphide to the catalyst improves its corrosion resistance in an alkaline electrolyte solution. By employing this bifunctional catalyst, the team achieved significant reductions in energy consumption.

The NiFeMo-P-C catalyst has several advantages over previous catalysts that relied on expensive and rare elements, such as platinum and iridium oxide. Its affordability and effectiveness in lowering the activation energy of both the hydrogen and oxygen evolution reactions (HER and OER) make it a more commercially viable option for hydrogen gas production.

The researchers conducted various tests to confirm the composition and valence state of the catalyst, ensuring its stability and performance. The results showed that the NiFeMo-P-C catalyst achieved excellent performance with minimal overpotentials in both the HER and OER processes.

The team is optimistic that their discovery will pave the way for large-scale hydrogen production that is clean, efficient, and environmentally friendly. With its ease of preparation and high durability, the NiFeMo-P-C catalyst holds great promise for the future of hydrogen gas production.

Sources: Nano Research Energy, Tsinghua University Press

