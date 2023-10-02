Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Perseverance Rover kap djallin e pluhurit që të lë pa frymë në Mars

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tetor 2, 2023
Perseverance Rover kap djallin e pluhurit që të lë pa frymë në Mars

The Perseverance Rover, NASA’s robotic explorer on Mars, has captured a stunning image of a towering dust devil at Thorofare Ridge. The dust devil, measuring 1.2 miles in height, resembled a funnel-like chimney through which hot air ascends.

Dust devils are common atmospheric phenomena on both Earth and Mars. They occur when the sun heats the ground, causing the air above it to warm. As hot air rises rapidly, it creates a spinning motion, drawing in cooler air and dust from the surrounding areas. This results in a cylindrical vortex of swirling dust.

The recent image captured by Perseverance reveals the impressive scale of the dust devil on Mars. With its high-resolution cameras, the rover was able to provide scientists with detailed imagery, showcasing the intricate details of the dust devil structure.

Dust devils are of particular interest to scientists studying Mars because they can help in understanding the planet’s atmospheric dynamics. By observing these phenomena, researchers can gain valuable insights into the wind patterns and atmospheric conditions on the Red Planet.

Perseverance’s ability to capture such breathtaking images is a testament to the incredible technological advancements in space exploration. Its high-resolution cameras and advanced imaging capabilities allow scientists to see Mars in unprecedented detail.

As NASA’s most sophisticated rover to date, Perseverance continues to send back valuable data and images that contribute to our understanding of Mars. With its perseverance and cutting-edge technology, the rover is paving the way for future space missions and bringing us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the Martian planet.

Burimet:
– Roveri i Këmbënguljes së NASA-s: https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
– Dust Devils: An Overview of a Common Atmospheric Phenomenon: Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Kuptimi i plakjes imune: Vështrime nga Stacioni Ndërkombëtar i Hapësirës

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Tridhjetë vjet më parë: Një mision i klasifikuar fillon me fluturimin debutues të Atlantis

Tetor 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Studiuesit australianë bëjnë përparim në zhvillimin e testit të gjakut për tronditje

Tetor 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Kuptimi i plakjes imune: Vështrime nga Stacioni Ndërkombëtar i Hapësirës

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Tridhjetë vjet më parë: Një mision i klasifikuar fillon me fluturimin debutues të Atlantis

Tetor 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Studiuesit australianë bëjnë përparim në zhvillimin e testit të gjakut për tronditje

Tetor 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Misioni psikik i NASA-s: Eksplorimi i një asteroidi intrigues me një bërthamë të pasur me metal

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments