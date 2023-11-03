Scientists Unveil First-Ever Sample from Potentially Dangerous Asteroid Bennu

In a groundbreaking event, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History has revealed the public display of a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu. Known as a “potentially dangerous object” by NASA, Bennu is an asteroid that scientists believe could pose a threat to Earth. The sample, ranging from 3.5 to 8.8 ounces in weight, was collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and is believed to contain some of the earliest precursors to life.

After a monumental seven-year journey spanning 4 billion miles, the OSIRIS-REx capsule safely returned to Earth, carrying the precious sample at speeds of up to 27,000 mph. The capsule landed in the Utah desert before being transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston for analysis.

Kirk Johnson, the Sant director of the National Museum of Natural History, expressed his excitement about the exhibit, stating, “The OSIRIS-REx mission is an incredible scientific achievement that promises to shed light on what makes our planet unique. With the help of our partners at NASA, we are proud to put one of these momentous samples on display to the public for the first time.”

While the potential danger of Bennu striking Earth in the year 2182 looms in the background, scientists are primarily interested in the sample’s content. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explained, “Carbon and water molecules are exactly the elements we wanted to find. They’re crucial elements in the formation of our own planet, and they’re going to help us determine the origins of elements that could have led to life.”

Bennu, classified as a B-type asteroid, is rich in carbon and potentially houses the primordial molecules present during the emergence of life on Earth. Just last year, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft found nucleobases for RNA on the asteroid Ryugu. Scientists hope that the Bennu sample will yield more potential precursors for Earth’s biology.

The Smithsonian’s display of the Bennu sample is accompanied by the returned OSIRIS-REx capsule and the Atlas V 411 rocket that launched the mission. Researchers behind the scenes will also conduct further analysis of another sample in search of additional signs of life’s precursors.

This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone in our understanding of the universe and the potential for life beyond our planet. The Bennu sample provides a window into the early stages of our existence and the origins of critical elements necessary for life as we know it.

Pyetjet e bëra më shpesh (FAQ)

1. Why is the Bennu sample important?

The Bennu sample is crucial because it contains some of the earliest precursors to life. Scientists believe that studying these samples can help us understand the origins of life on Earth.

2. How was the Bennu sample collected?

The sample was collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which used its Touch-and-Go Sample-Acquisition Mechanism to grab rocky debris from Bennu’s surface. The spacecraft then safely transported the sample back to Earth.

3. What will scientists do with the Bennu sample?

Scientists will analyze the sample to search for signs of life’s precursors and gain insight into the formation of our planet. The analysis could provide valuable information about the potential for life beyond Earth.

4. Is Bennu a threat to Earth?

Bennu is classified as a “potentially dangerous object” by NASA because it has a 1-in-2,700 chance of striking Earth in the year 2182. However, the focus of the mission is primarily on studying the sample and understanding its composition rather than the asteroid’s potential impact.