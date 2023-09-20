Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Misioni i NASA-s zbarkon në SHBA me mostra të asteroideve të pastra

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 20, 2023
Misioni i NASA-s zbarkon në SHBA me mostra të asteroideve të pastra

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully landed in the US with “pristine” samples collected from the Bennu asteroid’s surface in 2020. The spacecraft, launched in 2016, was part of NASA’s first mission to collect samples from an asteroid.

The samples, described by NASA as “pristine material from Bennu,” are believed to offer scientists a unique window into the early formation of the solar system approximately 4.5 billion years ago. Bennu, discovered by NASA in 1999, is estimated to have originated within the first 10 million years of the solar system’s formation. It has a diameter of around 490m and weighs 85.5 million tonnes.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touched down on Bennu’s surface in October 2020 to collect the sample before propelling off the asteroid. The samples were carefully stored and protected during the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth.

Bennu, which passes near Earth every six years, has had three close encounters with our planet in 1999, 2005, and 2011. In 2021, scientists from the OSIRIS-REx team warned that there is a possibility of Bennu drifting into Earth’s orbit and colliding with our planet by September 2182. This mission’s collection of samples from Bennu will aid in further research and understanding of its composition and potential impact on Earth.

The arrival of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the samples is a significant achievement for NASA, providing scientists with invaluable material for study. These samples hold the key to unlocking the secrets of our solar system’s early history, shedding light on the formation of the sun and planets.

Burimet:
– NASA
– Burimi i imazhit: [emri i burimit]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Shkencëtarët krijojnë mëndafsh merimangash me gjatësi të plotë duke përdorur krimbat e mëndafshit transgjenik

Shtator 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Shkencë

Cookies dhe privatësia: Kuptimi i bazave

Shtator 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Përparime të reja në teknologjinë Falcon 9 Block 5: Starlink Group 6-18

Shtator 21, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Shkencëtarët krijojnë mëndafsh merimangash me gjatësi të plotë duke përdorur krimbat e mëndafshit transgjenik

Shtator 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Cookies dhe privatësia: Kuptimi i bazave

Shtator 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Përparime të reja në teknologjinë Falcon 9 Block 5: Starlink Group 6-18

Shtator 21, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Dy pjesë të mbeturinave hapësinore shmangin përplasjet në orbitën e ulët të Tokës

Shtator 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments