The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission, a collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is set to revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s forest and wetland ecosystems and their impact on climate change. Scheduled for launch in early 2024, the NISAR radar satellite mission will utilize advanced radar systems to scan the Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days.

Forests and wetlands play a crucial role in regulating greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, which is the primary driver of global climate change. By capturing and storing carbon, these ecosystems act as natural carbon sinks, helping to maintain the delicate balance of our planet’s atmosphere. However, when these ecosystems are disrupted or degraded, they can release significant amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, contributing to the greenhouse effect and further exacerbating climate change.

With its sophisticated radar technology, NISAR will provide researchers with unprecedented insights into the dynamics of forests and wetlands on a global scale. By monitoring land-cover changes and the movement of carbon between the atmosphere, land, ocean, and living things, scientists will be able to better understand the processes driving climate change. This comprehensive view of the planet in space and time will allow for a deeper understanding of the complex interactions between Earth’s ecosystems and the global carbon cycle.

“The radar technology on NISAR will allow us to get a sweeping perspective of the planet in space and time,” explains Paul Rosen, the NISAR project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. By scanning nearly all of the Earth’s land and ice surfaces, NISAR will provide researchers with valuable data to study how changes in forests and wetlands affect the global carbon cycle and shape our climate.

The NISAR mission represents a significant leap forward in our ability to monitor and understand the impact of human activities on Earth’s ecosystems and climate. By shedding light on the intricate relationship between forests, wetlands, and the carbon cycle, NISAR will provide valuable insights for the development of effective climate change mitigation strategies.

What is NISAR?

NISAR, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is a joint mission between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aimed at studying Earth’s forest and wetland ecosystems and their influence on climate change.

How will NISAR provide insights into Earth’s ecosystems and climate change?

NISAR will use advanced radar systems to scan the Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days, providing detailed information about forests and wetlands. These ecosystems play a crucial role in regulating greenhouse gases, and by monitoring land-cover changes and carbon movement, NISAR will help scientists better understand their impact on the global carbon cycle and climate change.

Why are forests and wetlands important in the context of climate change?

Forests and wetlands act as natural carbon sinks by capturing and storing carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. However, disruptions or degradation of these ecosystems can lead to the release of carbon dioxide and methane, exacerbating the greenhouse effect. Studying forests and wetlands is vital to understand their role in climate regulation.

What are the potential benefits of the NISAR mission?

By providing unprecedented insights into Earth’s ecosystems, NISAR will contribute to a deeper understanding of the complex interactions between forests, wetlands, and the global carbon cycle. This knowledge will inform the development of effective climate change mitigation strategies and help shape our approach to environmental preservation.