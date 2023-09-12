Jeta e qytetit

Astronauti Frank Rubio vendos një rekord të ri qëndrueshmërie në SHBA me 371 ditë në hapësirë

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 12, 2023
Astronaut Frank Rubio has broken the U.S. single-flight endurance record by spending 371 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This surpasses the previous record of 355 days held by Mark Vande Hei. Rubio, along with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, is set to return to Earth on September 27 after their extended stay in space.

Originally planned to return in March, Rubio and his crewmates had to remain on the ISS due to a coolant leak in their Soyuz MS-22 ferry ship. The leak, believed to be caused by a micrometeoroid impact, forced the crew to extend their stay by six months. In February, an unpiloted replacement Soyuz was launched successfully to ensure the Russian crew-rotation schedule remained on track.

Rubio expressed the challenges of being away from his family during their milestones, such as birthdays and his son heading off to college, but commended his wife and kids for handling the situation well. Despite the personal difficulties, Rubio focused on his work and made the best of the situation.

Rubio’s record-breaking accomplishment brings him closer to the world record set by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 437 days and 18 hours aboard the Russian Mir space station. The next crew set to replace Rubio and his colleagues will include Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, with Kononenko and Chub planning to spend a year on the ISS.

Burimi: Associated Press

