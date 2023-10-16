Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

Çfarë do t'i mungojë më shumë astronautit të NASA-s Frank Rubio për jetën në hapësirë

ByGabriel Botha

Tetor 16, 2023
Çfarë do t'i mungojë më shumë astronautit të NASA-s Frank Rubio për jetën në hapësirë

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio recently returned to Earth after spending a record-breaking 371 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). During a Q&A session, Rubio shared what he would miss most about life in space.

One of the things Rubio mentioned was the experience of floating in microgravity. He described it as fun, making him feel like a little kid. However, he also acknowledged the challenge of working in such an environment, as objects tend to float away. Despite the difficulties, the feeling of weightlessness was something he thoroughly enjoyed.

Nevertheless, the most significant thing Rubio will miss is the breathtaking view of Earth from space. He described it as spectacular and unique, highlighting the ability to look down at our planet from 250 miles above. Even during tough days or moments, simply gazing out of the window for a few seconds would lift his spirits.

To obtain the best views, astronauts often visit the Cupola module, which features seven windows offering unobstructed vistas of Earth and beyond. Some astronauts, like French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, even plan their visits to coincide with flyovers of stunning natural features to capture incredible images.

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an issue with the Soyuz spacecraft that brought him to the ISS. Although he missed his family, the extra time allowed him to enjoy more views of Earth and more floating around than he had originally anticipated.

Overall, Rubio’s experience highlights the joy of floating in microgravity and the awe-inspiring view of Earth from space. These elements undoubtedly make life in orbit aboard the ISS a unique and memorable experience.

Burimet: NASA

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Pllaka e lashtë tektonike e rizbuluar: Pllaka e Pontusit

Tetor 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Projekti i Sinjaleve Ekstreme Yjore III: Analizimi i të Dhënave Diellore nga Instrumente të Shumëfishta

Tetor 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Shkencë

Zbulimi i dy pulsarëve të rinj në NGC 6522

Tetor 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Pllaka e lashtë tektonike e rizbuluar: Pllaka e Pontusit

Tetor 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Projekti i Sinjaleve Ekstreme Yjore III: Analizimi i të Dhënave Diellore nga Instrumente të Shumëfishta

Tetor 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Zbulimi i dy pulsarëve të rinj në NGC 6522

Tetor 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Një ekip ndërkombëtar zhvillon modelin tumoral të printuar në 3D për të trajtuar kanceret komplekse

Tetor 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments