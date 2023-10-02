Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Shkencë

ISRO planifikon misionin e dytë në Mars me Mangalyaan-2

ByGabriel Botha

Tetor 2, 2023
ISRO planifikon misionin e dytë në Mars me Mangalyaan-2

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

Burimet:
– Physical Research Laboratory
– ISRO chief S. Somanath

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Shkencë

Kuptimi i plakjes imune: Vështrime nga Stacioni Ndërkombëtar i Hapësirës

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Shkencë

Tridhjetë vjet më parë: Një mision i klasifikuar fillon me fluturimin debutues të Atlantis

Tetor 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Shkencë

Studiuesit australianë bëjnë përparim në zhvillimin e testit të gjakut për tronditje

Tetor 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Kuptimi i plakjes imune: Vështrime nga Stacioni Ndërkombëtar i Hapësirës

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Shkencë

Tridhjetë vjet më parë: Një mision i klasifikuar fillon me fluturimin debutues të Atlantis

Tetor 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Studiuesit australianë bëjnë përparim në zhvillimin e testit të gjakut për tronditje

Tetor 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

Misioni psikik i NASA-s: Eksplorimi i një asteroidi intrigues me një bërthamë të pasur me metal

Tetor 3, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments